Find your source of entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events

Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.

Small Business Pop-Up Market

Feb. 3 & 4: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Oakview Mall

3001 South 144th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68144

FREE

Featuring clothing, candles, jewelry, crafts and more from 30 local businesses and a raffle.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Full Moon Hike: Snow Moon

Feb. 3: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Members are $10 and non-members are $20.

Featuring an educational discussion of the nocturnal animals around the Forest, a brief talk into the lore of full moons, and s'mores around the bonfire after.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Jitterbugs Night Out

Feb. 3: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org.

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 3 through Feb. 5

Featuring showings of "Smallfoot".

Feb. 3: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 5: 11:00 a.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Feb. 3: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 4: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 5: 1:00 p.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Feb. 3: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 5: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com.

Mills Masquers Comedy Night

Feb. 4: 7:00 p.m.

Mills Masquers Theater

56543 221st Street

Glenwood, Iowa 51534

Tickets $25 a person.

Featuring comedians Don Seager, Jason Regan, and Dee Dollen.

For more information visit: millsmasquers.com.

Descendents of DeWitty

Exhibit open Feb. 4 through May 28

The Durham Museum

801 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Admission is $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and military/veterans; and $7 for children. Members are free.

Featuring a 27-photo exhibition that shares the history of the people of DeWitty, later known as Audacious, the largest and long-lasting African American settlement in rural Nebraska.

For more information visit: durhammuseum.org.

Omaha Dog Bar Pawty

Feb. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Omaha Dog Bar

1231 South 14th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68108

FREE

Featuring giveaways and drink specials, help the Omaha Dog Bar celebrate its 2nd birthday.

For more information visit: omahadogbar.com.

Hummel Frosty February Hike

Feb. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Hummel Nature Center

3033 Hummel Park Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68112

FREE; Must RSVP online.

Featuring a hike, crafts and cocoa.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Schramm State Park Hike

Feb. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Schramm Park State Recreation Area

Gretna, Nebraska 68028

FREE

Featuring a 3-mile hike.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

