Find your source of entertainment this weekend with these affordable and free local events

The Art Deco-style Durham Museum is seen on March 1, 2022 in downtown Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 19:26:32-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether it's enjoying the outdoors or finding indoor activities, find your source of entertainment for this weekend with these local, affordable and free events.

Small Business Pop-Up Market
Feb. 3 & 4: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Oakview Mall
3001 South 144th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68144
FREE
Featuring clothing, candles, jewelry, crafts and more from 30 local businesses and a raffle.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Full Moon Hike: Snow Moon
Feb. 3: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Members are $10 and non-members are $20.
Featuring an educational discussion of the nocturnal animals around the Forest, a brief talk into the lore of full moons, and s'mores around the bonfire after.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Jitterbugs Night Out
Feb. 3: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lesson followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org.

The Winter Kids Dream Film Series: Weekend of Feb. 3 through Feb. 5
Featuring showings of "Smallfoot".

Feb. 3: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 5: 11:00 a.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164

Feb. 3: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 4: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 5: 1:00 p.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

Feb. 3: 12:00 p.m.; Feb. 4: 11:00 a.m.; Feb. 5: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com.

Mills Masquers Comedy Night
Feb. 4: 7:00 p.m.
Mills Masquers Theater
56543 221st Street
Glenwood, Iowa 51534
Tickets $25 a person.
Featuring comedians Don Seager, Jason Regan, and Dee Dollen.
For more information visit: millsmasquers.com.

Descendents of DeWitty
Exhibit open Feb. 4 through May 28
The Durham Museum
801 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68108
Admission is $13 for adults; $10 for seniors and military/veterans; and $7 for children. Members are free.
Featuring a 27-photo exhibition that shares the history of the people of DeWitty, later known as Audacious, the largest and long-lasting African American settlement in rural Nebraska.
For more information visit: durhammuseum.org.

Omaha Dog Bar Pawty
Feb. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Omaha Dog Bar
1231 South 14th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68108
FREE
Featuring giveaways and drink specials, help the Omaha Dog Bar celebrate its 2nd birthday.
For more information visit: omahadogbar.com.

Hummel Frosty February Hike
Feb. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Hummel Nature Center
3033 Hummel Park Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68112
FREE; Must RSVP online.
Featuring a hike, crafts and cocoa.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Schramm State Park Hike
Feb. 4: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Schramm Park State Recreation Area
Gretna, Nebraska 68028
FREE
Featuring a 3-mile hike.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

