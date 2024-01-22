Finding peace in planting: Rare houseplant sale at Mulhall's Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many people came to check out this rare houseplant sale Saturday inside Mulhall's Plant Nursery, and away from the cold.

“Rare houseplants are an exciting thing here at the store and a lot of people out here to see ‘em.” Josh Proctor, Muhall’s said.

Muhall’s holds the event annually in celebration of national houseplant month, Proctor said it gives people another chance to find happiness exploring their green thumb.

Finding happiness in planting is something plant enthusiast Carla Newton can speak to.

“It’s the anniversary of my sister passing,” She said. “She passed from covid. I’ve been kind of down.

Newton found peace through planting and she recommends others consider the hobby

“Your plants bring you lot a lot of peace,” She said. “and takes you away from the troubles of the world.”

Muhall’s, located at the corner of N 120th and Maple St. will hold a house plant seminar Saturday January 27th.

