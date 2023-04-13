Fire at Bellevue apartment complex forces residents to leave their homes: 'there is nothing to go back to'

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — "I grabbed my cat and my backpack and just left, but now it looks like there is nothing to go back to," said Chelsea Moseman, a resident at Country Estates apartments.

Around 12:45 p.m., 911 received a call for a fire at Country Estates Apartments in Bellevue. Crews responded finding smoke and fire coming from the upper left apartment. It spread up the wall from the balcony and across the roof.

"It's an old construction building built back in the 60s, it had no fire stops in the attic and no sprinkler system," said Jack Syphers, the public information officer for the Bellevue Fire Department.

And the wind made this fire a challenge too. Luckily all residents, in the 24 units, got out and no injuries have been reported.

"I couldn't tell what was going on until like the landlord came and because it was like not smokey in my unit, right beneath, but once I got outside I saw how devastating it was," Moseman said.

Moseman has lived in the apartment complex for three years in the unit right below the one that caught fire.

"But that's all I've got left now is my cat and the clothes on my back," Moseman said.

This was Evan Simonsen's first apartment on his own. He was at work and heard about the fire from a friend.

"Pretty much as soon as I heard I kind of just dropped everything and ran, you know," Simonsen said. "Gotta find another place, replace my stuff and deal with insurance some more but you know nothing that isn't going to pass."

30 to 40 firefighters responded from several departments. Bellevue Fire hopes to let residents back in to gather belongings once the investigation is done and if it is safe. Bellevue Fire told 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson, the building will be torn down, leaving all residents looking for a place to go.

"It's hard, cause I don't know it's just, this is where I came for a fresh start and now it's like all gone," Moseman said.

And like many residents, Moseman is still processing what happened.

"Have to take it one day at a time and it's just stuff and I am just happy that my family is here to support me and I guess we'll just take it one day at a time and see what happens next," Moseman said.

Bellevue Fire is still investigating that cause, but 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson was told Wednesday afternoon that preliminary information was pointing to improper disposal of smoking materials.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.