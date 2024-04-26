Watch Now
Fire breaks out at North Omaha storage facility Thursday afternoon

The fire was reported just after 4 on Thursday at Storage Mart near North 76th and Crown Point Ave.
Posted at 10:14 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 23:14:01-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Details on a fire Thursday afternoon at a North Omaha storage facility are slim as of Thursday evening, pending the release of a report by the Omaha Fire Department. Here's what we know so far:

  • A working fire was declared shortly after OFD's arrival on scene, for an initial call just after 4 p.m. for a fire in a building.
  • The fire occurred at StorageMart near N. 76th and Crown Point Ave. and affected multiple units. The facility’s layout involves rows of free-standing buildings that house multiple storage units apiece.
  • A 3 News Now photojournalist on scene observed signs that the fire was extinguished around 5:15 p.m.

