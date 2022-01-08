Fire destroys home in North Omaha near 16th and Emmet

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A fire left a house unlivable after it tore through a family home on Friday afternoon.

The Omaha Fire Department says the blaze erupted a little before 1:30 p.m.

Crews were forced to jump into action as they saw heavy flames upon their arrival.

Battalion Chief Robb Gottsch said, "Crews made an aggressive attack, but were just confronted with a lot of heavy fire on the second; and then it got ahead of them due to the time as it's going up the structure, up into the third story."

Fortunately, by the time they arrived, OFD said that everyone had escaped the house.

The house, on the other hand, is a total loss.

Steven Moore, who grew up in the house has many memories there and saw part of his childhood lost in the devastating fire.

"It's heartbreaking, it's heartbreaking," said Moore.

Fortunately, he still has his family.

Moore said, "My niece, my dad and uncle, yeah they got out."

Omaha Firefighters said the cold weather always makes a fire more difficult to battle.

"The biggest issue is when you're in fire conditions, you've got a limited amount of air supply, and if you're going to rotate crews in and out, it's very hard on crews," said Gottsch.

He added, "So, then the weather impacts that as well, so then it's having enough air supply for 20 minutes of rotation."

Crews were forced to take a step back from fighting the fire as rubble fell from the roof.

Brick and wood could be seen strewn along the ground, and many irreplaceable items may be lost.

Officials say thanks to a quick attack they were able to stop the fire from spreading further.

Firefighters tell 3 News Now that no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and a monetary amount of the loss has not been given.

