Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire destroys vintage cars, motorcycles near Denton

items.[0].image.alt
J.D. POOLEY/ASSOCIATED PRESS
**FILE** A row of Corvette's ranging from 1963 to 1967 are seen, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2005, at Pro-Team Classic Corvette in Napoleon, Ohio. Demand and prices for classic muscle and sports cars from the 1950s, '60s, and '70s has grown tremendously in recent years. (AP Photo/J.D. Pooley)
Corvettes Classic Cars
Posted at 11:43 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 12:43:22-05

DENTON, Neb. (AP) — A garage fire near Denton has caused more than $1 million in damage to several classic cars and motorcycles.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire broke out Saturday in a detached garage. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 50-by-100-foot garage was fully engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived.

Corvettes from 1956, 1958, 1962 and 1969 were destroyed, along with other vintage cars and four Harley Davidson motorcycles. The building was a total loss. Authorities say the fire's cause was accidental.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018