Fire Prevention Week fundraising festival planned in Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every year, Fire Prevention Week raises awareness about the need to prevent fires and what to do if you find yourself in danger of one. To help spread that awareness, the Carter Lake Fire Department’s Smoke Eaters is organizing a day of family activities and a free concert in October. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Carter Lake Fire Department.

The non-profit organization of the Carter Lake Fire Department, Smoke Eaters, will be kicking off Fire Prevention week at the Carter Lake Ball Fields from 2pm – 10pm.



Events start at 2pm on Saturday with fun for the whole family. There will fire truck rides, vehicle and equipment demonstrations, games, and a visit from the Life Net helicopter to the ball fields. Also, the EMT’s will be providing free blood pressure screening and other services. And so much more!



Afterwards, in an exclusive partnership with Prairie Flower Casino, Rock the Boot, a free outdoor concert, will start at 4pm. The show will feature three local area bands: Dysfunction, an up-and-coming garage band out of Glenwood, Iowa, will start the show, followed by popular Omaha bands, Frenzy and Wrecked Becky. Frenzy includes the Carter Lake native, Jeff Peck on drums. The bands will be covering rock’s greatest hits from the 1980s to the 2000s. There will be food trucks and a beer garden during the show. All proceeds from the beer garden and any donations will be used to support the Carter Lake Fire Department by funding future lifesaving training and equipment.



“We hope this will be an ongoing event for the community. The Carter Lake Fire Department wants to do something for the community to show its appreciation for their support. The safety, health, and welfare of our community is our utmost concern.” – Dave Huey, Trainer

