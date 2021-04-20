Firearm discharged during apprehension of wanted felon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A firearm was discharged by law enforcement during the apprehension of a wanted felon on Monday afternoon, Omaha police announced in a release.

Authorities tried to make contact with a woman who was wanted on felony warrants near 11th and Locust streets just after 4 p.m.

Police said the woman, who was riding in a truck with a man, fled the scene in the vehicle. During that encounter, a firearm was discharged by law enforcement.

The truck eventually became disabled near 12th and Cuming streets and both the man and woman left on foot.

After a pursuit, the woman was arrested and the man was caught later on not far from the area.

Nobody was injured during the ordeal. The investigation is ongoing.

Neither the man or woman has been identified.

