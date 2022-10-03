Firefighter dies fighting Halsey wildfire that has burned 15,000 acres, lookout tower and 4-H camp buildings

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — One firefighter has died battling a fast-moving wildfire that has engulfed 15,000 acres of the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey and destroyed a popular lookout tower and most of a 4-H camp there.

Mike Moody, 59, the assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died after experiencing a “medical emergency” while working the initial attack on the fire Sunday, the Region 26 Emergency Management Council reported on Monday.

Firefighters had made progress against the fire as weather conditions improved Monday, with cooler temperatures and less gusty winds, according to Travis Mason-Bushman, a spokesman with the U.S. Forest Service.

Progress made overnight

“Firefighters were able to make some good progress last night on the east and north side of the fire,” Mason-Bushman said. “Today’s focus is going to be able to hold these lines and establish a line on the west side.”

The so-called “Bovee Fire” destroyed the Scott Lookout Tower in the forest, as well as the Eppley Lodge and several camper cabins at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp.

“Aggressive” firefighting, according to Mason-Bushman, saved the forest campground and the nearby Bessey Tree Nursery that provides seedlings for the state’s conservation tree planting program.

The blaze was first reported about 1:30 p.m. (CDT) Sunday and is believed to have been started by a four-wheel utility vehicle, which are popular in the forest.

Halsey evacuated

Pushed by gusty south winds and helped by hot, dry conditions, the fire eventually jumped Nebraska Highway 2 and burned 15 miles to the north. The village of Halsey was evacuated for a time.

“There are still structures threatened by this fire,” Mason-Bushman said.

He said the fire was 0% contained at this point but said aerial tankers, which were used Sunday, are now standing by as about 100 local and Forest Service ground crews make progress.

Halsey is about 162 miles northwest of Grand Island.

