Firefighters battle blaze at Raintree Apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon near 120th and Blondo Streets.

The fire was first reported around 4:50 p.m. at Raintree Apartments.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming through the roof of the building which eventually collapsed.

All residents either had exited or were exiting the structure as fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported. No pets were found deceased however some are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

