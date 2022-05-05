Firefighters battle early Thursday structure fire in northwest Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Firefighters struggled to get enough water as they battled a structure fire in northwest Douglas County.

Crews were called to the area south of 225th and Rainwood Road just after 3 a.m. Thursday this morning and nearly ran out of water quickly.

They called in a water tender from the Omaha Fire Department to help.

There were no injuries reported.

No word yet on damages.

