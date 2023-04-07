Watch Now
UPDATE: Firefighters battle large Bennington house fire; no injuries, several pets rescued

Posted at 3:42 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 17:08:52-04

BENNINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Firefighters with multiple Omaha metro departments were battling a large house fire in Bennington on Friday afternoon.

The departments responded to the area of North 172nd and Summit Streets.

Shortly after arrival, there were several large explosions that are believed to be caused by gas tanks and propane tanks, according to Chad Nixon with the Bennington Fire Department.

According to firefighters, no one was injured and several pets were saved.

The fire appears to be under control at this time but the roof and garage suffered a significant amount of damage, according to a 3 News Now photojournalist on the scene.

The American Red Cross is also on the scene to assist emergency personnel.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story

