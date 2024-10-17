Farm equipment blamed for sparking wildfire near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Neb. (KMTV) — A shelter in place order was given as flames moved toward the community of Greenwood, Nebraska, Thursday afternoon.

Highway 6 was temporarily closed while crews worked in the area.

A mechanical failure on a combine working in a bean field caused the fire, according to Ryan Mueller, Waverly Fire Chief.

Amber Asperson says her fiance owns the land and watched nervously as flames closed in.

"You just go into survival mode though, you know you just do what you got to do and so yes I was very fearful that it would take everything that we have but it but as long as that we were safe, that's truly all that mattered," Asperson said.

She says she was told to evacuation due to her home's proximity to the fire. Others in town were told to shelter in place.

Firefighters controlled the flames in a few hours.

