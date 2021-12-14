Firefighters find body in fire-gutted house west of Raymond

RAYMOND, Neb. (AP) — Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says firefighters found the body of a person inside a home just west of Raymond gutted by flames late Monday night.

Wagner tells the Lincoln Journal Star that a man called emergency dispatchers to report a fire in the home's attic.

Arriving fire crews found a body in the home shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Two dogs also were rescued from the burning home, which was destroyed in the fire.

The dogs were taken to a local shelter after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Wagner says officials weren't immediately sure whether the body found belongs to the man who reported the fire, but said crews did not find anyone else at the scene of the fire.

