Firefighters teach Omaha-area preschoolers fire prevention week lessons

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release, Primrose School at Falling Water received a special visit from their community heroes from the Omaha Fire Dept., Engine 77, on Friday. Students participated in fire safety activities and learned about fire trucks, firefighter gear, and what to do in case of a fire. They also had a chance to tour the firetruck.

This was part of fire prevention week to teach children, adults, and teachers how to stay safe in the event of a fire and educate them on ways to avoid fire-related incidents, the press release stated.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.