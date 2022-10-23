Watch Now
Evacuations in order for SW Lancaster County due to wind-driven fires

Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 18:18:39-04

LINCOLN, Neb.  — Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management issued an evacuation order due to wind-driven fires and smoke Sunday afternoon.

People who live between 54th and 38th Street from Firth to Olive Creek Road are asked to evacuate the area to the north and east.

More details to come.

