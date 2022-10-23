Evacuations in order for SW Lancaster County due to wind-driven fires

LINCOLN, Neb. — Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management issued an evacuation order due to wind-driven fires and smoke Sunday afternoon.

People who live between 54th and 38th Street from Firth to Olive Creek Road are asked to evacuate the area to the north and east.

More details to come.

EMERGENCY MESSAGE: Current Evacuation area is 38th to 54th Olive Creek to Apple Rd. — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) October 23, 2022

