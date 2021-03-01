Menu

Fires set to hand sanitizing stations cause overnight evacuation at Creighton University dorm

Posted at 6:50 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 19:54:08-05

The Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Department and Creighton University’s Department of Public Safety responded to an incident at a Kiewit Hall early this morning.

According to Cindy Workman, the university's director of public relations, three small fires had been set at hand sanitizer stations. One of these fires triggered the fire suppression system in the building.

The students were safely evacuated to the student center and no one was injured.

The building was cleared for re-entry, and those students whose rooms were impacted by the sprinkler system were relocated.

Omaha Police and Public Safety are investigating the incident.

