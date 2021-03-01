Fires set to hand sanitizing stations cause overnight evacuation at Creighton University dorm

The Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Department and Creighton University’s Department of Public Safety responded to an incident at a Kiewit Hall early this morning.

According to Cindy Workman, the university's director of public relations, three small fires had been set at hand sanitizer stations. One of these fires triggered the fire suppression system in the building.

The students were safely evacuated to the student center and no one was injured.

The building was cleared for re-entry, and those students whose rooms were impacted by the sprinkler system were relocated.

OFD and Creighton DPS responded to an incident in Kiewit Hall tonight. The building has been cleared for re-entry and students whose rooms were impacted by the sprinkler system are being relocated. Fire detection and sprinkler systems have been reset and are fully operational. — Creighton University Division of Student Life (@CreightonDSL) February 28, 2021

Omaha Police and Public Safety are investigating the incident.

