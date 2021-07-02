Fireworks creating air quality concerns this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Local health officials are expressing concerns about air quality in the Douglas County area this weekend.

Officials said the concern stems from a forecast calling for little to no wind along with a lot of private fireworks likely to be set off.

“While fireworks are fun for many and often beautiful, they can leave particulate matter in the air that creates a potentially dangerous problem for people who are sensitive to air pollution,” the Douglas County Health Department said in a release.

Smoke from the fireworks may cause breathing difficulties for individuals with asthma and other heart or lung diseases, the elderly, very young children, and pregnant women.

The risks are minimized by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and limiting time outside in general. Anyone dealing with worsening symptoms such as shortness of breath or wheezing should call their healthcare provider.

Air quality concerns are expected to go away by midday Monday.

