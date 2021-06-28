Fireworks go on sale, can set them off starting Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you live in Omaha and plan on buying fireworks, which go on sale starting Monday, here's a reminder of what you can and can't do.

You can launch those fireworks starting Friday, July 2 through the 4th from noon to 11 p.m.

You have to be at least 16 to set them off on your own.

If you're between 12 and 16, you need adult supervision.

If someone is getting out of hand with fireworks, you can file a complaint, but please do not call 911.

Instead, call 402-444-5802.

