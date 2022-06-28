Fireworks go on sale Tuesday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Starting Tuesday, you can legally buy fireworks in Omaha, but you'll have to wait a few days before you use them.

Omaha Police are reminding people that fireworks cannot be lit off until July 2 through July 4, from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. That's Saturday through Monday.

With fireworks going on sale, CHI Health is urging caution ahead of the holiday.

They say in the past two years, between their Omaha metro and Lincoln locations, they've seen 42 fireworks-related visits.

Ninety-five percent of them happened between June 25 and July 5. They say even small things like sparklers can burn as hot as a blowtorch.

Also in the name of that safety, Nebraska Medicine is partnering with Children's Hospital and Medical Center over the next week.

It's to protect people from fireworks-related eye injuries. They'll be giving away thousands of protective glasses at several area locations.

You can pick up a pair of free glasses at Nebraska Medicine Health Center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as well as other health centers throughout the metro.

