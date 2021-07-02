Fireworks injuries exploding in Iowa since 2017 legalization

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fireworks injuries more than doubled in Iowa in the four years since a 2017 law legalized their sale and use by consumers, and more of them involve children and require amputation.

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows emergency room visits stemming from fireworks-related injuries rose to an annual statewide average of 147 from 2017 through 2020.

That's a 114% increase from the state average over the previous four years. A study this week from the state's two largest trauma centers, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, noted that children have been disproportionately affected by the increase and that more patients are requiring amputation.

