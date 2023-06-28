Fireworks retailers hoping for continued rise in sales this season

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Across the Omaha metro, the fireworks tents are up and shoppers are out.

“Everything seems to be going pretty smoothly so far,” Vince Bellino, Bellino Fireworks said. “We’re excited for the season.”

The excitement is for good reason, Bellino said the supply chain issues of the past few years are no more.

“Shipping has kind of loosened up here over the last 12 months,” he said. “Everything that’s backlogged has hit our warehouse, so we are well-stocked for this season.”

The large selection is expected to translate into large sales, Bellino’s Fireworks sales have been better and better each year, and he hopes this year will be no different.

“I think we’ll probably be on pace for what we did last year,” he said. “Maybe a tick above.”

Reloadables and artillery shells are some of the best sellers this year according to Bellino. Shoppers seemed to take interest in a certain firework titled “Frost Warning” which seems to reference a certain former Nebraska head coach.

“I’d never even heard of it before,” Bill Calabretto, a buyer said. “It’s apparently because of Scott Frost."

No matter the sales forecast or what shoppers are buying this holiday, Bellino stressed the importance of safety this holiday

“Just celebrate safely and responsibly this Fourth of July,” he said.

Bellino’s has 45 tents across the Omaha area, you’ll want to be sure to look out for the big inflatable.

