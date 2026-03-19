First big changes to airport footprint in decades: Runza, Block 16 and club space feature in Eppley upgrades

OMAHA. NEB. (KMTV) — Eppley Airfield is undergoing massive renovations that will transform and expand the airport into brand-new space, with the next phases opening in roughly a year.

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Inside the massive renovations coming to Eppley Airfield

Being from southwest Iowa, I have been flying out of Eppley Airfield my entire life. To me at least, it has always looked pretty much the same. In the late '90s, my mom could actually meet me at the gate, but other than security, not much changed until now.

Omaha Airport Authority CEO Dave Roth and Chief Strategy Officer Steve McCoy gave me a tour of the in-progress renovations.

"Two-thirds of it is brand-new," Roth said.

"We’re about to step into new construction here," McCoy added as we headed for the new pavilion.

The new layout will feature ticketing upstairs and arrivals and baggage claim downstairs, connected by a central pavilion for security.

"...and just create a better flow and a more intuitive flow for passengers," McCoy said.

"If you check a bag, and walk this direction, and just come straight toward the TSA checkpoint," said Roth, pointing to where security checks will be located for all travelers.

The updated airport will include more elevators, escalators, and bathrooms. Passengers will also see new dining options after going through security.

"They’ll be immediately greeted by a whole new concession space, so having places like Pitch and the The Mill Coffee and Tea and Fernandos," McCoy said.

A VIP club will also be added to the airport, said Roth: "...places to relax, overlook the airfield."

Roth says the airport can grow with the city.

"I think this facility is going to be one of those staples that people can come back to and say this is a great a great city and a great region," he said.

Portions of the new construction will open in roughly a year. The project is on schedule to be fully open by 2028.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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