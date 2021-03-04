First-ever People of Color convention to take place virtually next weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The inaugural People of Color convention will take place virtually on Saturday, March 13.

The event will be put on by the Voter Registration Education and Mobilization Collaborative, which held the 2018 North Omaha Political Convention.

The event will take place over Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon and will address topics like Voter ID, education, economic development, criminal justice and more.

A candidate forum will also take place. Register here.

