First-ever state ‘birding bowl’ offers prizes of up to $1,000

Courtesy of David Rintoul
The sora is an elusive bird that likes thick wetland vegetation. (Courtesy of David Rintoul)
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 30, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Bird watchers could earn up to a $1,000 prize by participating in a first-ever “Birding Bowl” in Nebraska.

The free, statewide birding competition will take place throughout May, which is Nebraska Bird Month.

In the competition, bird watchers log their observations into a web-based “eBird” system, which provides data for bird conservation while also tracking species across the state.

People can participate as individuals or as part of a team, but they must choose a category in which to participate:

  • Fledgling Flock — for youth groups, introducing them to birding.
  • Backyard Birder — for households that enjoy watching birds from their home.
  • Dabbling Birder — for beginner-to-casual birders.
  • Competitive Birder — for those who like to observe the most bird species.

Participants can win prizes ranging from bird feeders and a pair of binoculars, to up to a $1,000 cash prize.

To register and learn more about the Nebraska Birding Bowl, go to birdtrail.outdoornebraska.gov/birdingbowl.

The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Audubon Great Plains and the Wild Bird Habitat Store.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

