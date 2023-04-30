First-ever state ‘birding bowl’ offers prizes of up to $1,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Bird watchers could earn up to a $1,000 prize by participating in a first-ever “Birding Bowl” in Nebraska.
The free, statewide birding competition will take place throughout May, which is Nebraska Bird Month.
In the competition, bird watchers log their observations into a web-based “eBird” system, which provides data for bird conservation while also tracking species across the state.
People can participate as individuals or as part of a team, but they must choose a category in which to participate:
- Fledgling Flock — for youth groups, introducing them to birding.
- Backyard Birder — for households that enjoy watching birds from their home.
- Dabbling Birder — for beginner-to-casual birders.
- Competitive Birder — for those who like to observe the most bird species.
Participants can win prizes ranging from bird feeders and a pair of binoculars, to up to a $1,000 cash prize.
To register and learn more about the Nebraska Birding Bowl, go to birdtrail.outdoornebraska.gov/birdingbowl.
The event is sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with Audubon Great Plains and the Wild Bird Habitat Store.
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
