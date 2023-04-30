First-ever state ‘birding bowl’ offers prizes of up to $1,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Bird watchers could earn up to a $1,000 prize by participating in a first-ever “Birding Bowl” in Nebraska.

The free, statewide birding competition will take place throughout May, which is Nebraska Bird Month.

In the competition, bird watchers log their observations into a web-based “eBird” system, which provides data for bird conservation while also tracking species across the state.

People can participate as individuals or as part of a team, but they must choose a category in which to participate: