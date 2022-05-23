First hearing in Slama-Herbster legal fight will wait until June 14

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The first court hearing in the legal action between State Sen. Julie Slama and businessman Charles Herbster is now scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 14.

The hearing, originally set for June 3, also has been moved from Tecumseh to Beatrice, home base of Johnson County District Court Judge Ricky Schreiner.

Lawyers for Slama and Herbster agreed to the date and location changes, based on a document filed late last week in Johnson County District Court.

This hearing will address a series of motions Herbster’s lawyers filed contesting parts of Slama’s counter-lawsuit, as well as Slama’s push to depose Herbster with little delay.

It will also address the Slama legal team’s objections to Herbster’s motions.

Slama has accused Herbster of groping her. Herbster sued Slama over the accusation. She then counter-sued him. Herbster has denied any wrongdoing and said he was the target of a political conspiracy on the part of Gov. Pete Ricketts and others. Ricketts has denied the accusation.

Herbster lost his bid for the Republican nomination for Nebraska governor on May 10.

