First Nebraska Juneteenth Cakewalk to be held in Omaha Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Juneteenth is nine days away, but celebrations are happening all month long in Omaha.

This year, a longtime tradition is making its way to Omaha for the first time, for the first Nebraska Juneteenth Cakewalk. Cakewalks are a tradition that started as a way for slaves to have fun and dance. It is set to be a lively competition.

More than 20 local bakeries will donate cakes and cupcakes for the event. The cake walk is Saturday at the Fabric Lab on North 24th Street from noon to 4 p.m. The cakewalk is part of the larger family festival, which will also have food vendors and a dedicated activity area for kids.

“What it is, we put numbers on the floor like 20 numbers on the ground and play music and walk around and dance and they stop and we pull a number," explained Donna Vaughn, who organized the event with the National Juneteenth Nebraska Organization. "And if you're number is pulled you win a cake. So we're going to have so many cakes out there and you're 2 to 102 and can walk we want you to come out to our cake walk.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.