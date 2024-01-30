Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First of it's kind workout class for those embracing a sober lifestyle in Omaha

Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 10:15:14-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Instead of feeling the warmth outside, some chose to feel the burn inside with the first of its kind workout in Omaha.

Big O Fitness hosted the metro’s first sobriety workout offering free workout classes for those embracing a sober lifestyle. Jocelyn, a trainer at the gym who volunteers her time said those who are struggling with sobriety, may also be struggling with other mental health challenges and increasing access to fitness does a lot of good.

"I love just bringing awareness to into everybody who is struggling with mental health issues," Jocelyn said. "We’re all in this together [we have to] come together and just do our best to lift each other up.”

This was made possible by a partnership between the fitness center, and The Phoenix, a nationwide non profit that embraces a sober lifestyle. Participants must be sober for 48 hours to attend a class. They’ll be held every Saturday starting at 2 p.m. at Big O Fitness located just off S 84th St. across from Mangelsen’s.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018