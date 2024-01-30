First of it's kind workout class for those embracing a sober lifestyle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Instead of feeling the warmth outside, some chose to feel the burn inside with the first of its kind workout in Omaha.

Big O Fitness hosted the metro’s first sobriety workout offering free workout classes for those embracing a sober lifestyle. Jocelyn, a trainer at the gym who volunteers her time said those who are struggling with sobriety, may also be struggling with other mental health challenges and increasing access to fitness does a lot of good.

"I love just bringing awareness to into everybody who is struggling with mental health issues," Jocelyn said. "We’re all in this together [we have to] come together and just do our best to lift each other up.”

This was made possible by a partnership between the fitness center, and The Phoenix, a nationwide non profit that embraces a sober lifestyle. Participants must be sober for 48 hours to attend a class. They’ll be held every Saturday starting at 2 p.m. at Big O Fitness located just off S 84th St. across from Mangelsen’s.

