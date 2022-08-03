First probable case of monkeypox in Pottawattamie County confirmed

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — In a news release, Pottawattamie County says that the Iowa Department of Public Health has identified the first likely case of monkeypox in the county.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first probable case of monkeypox in Pottawattamie County.

Pottawattamie County Public Health (PCPH) is working closely with IDPH to conduct contact tracing. PCPH is also communicating with local health partners to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient while infectious. People who have been confirmed to have had direct close contact are instructed to watch for symptoms of illness and are offered a vaccine series.

The series is used to prevent symptoms from developing or developing severe illness.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can spread through skin-to-skin contact, body fluids, or shared items (such as clothing and bedding) that have been contaminated with fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox. The virus can also be spread through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. Although monkeypox is not generally considered a sexually transmitted infection, it can be transmitted during intimate contact and sex by skin-to-skin and other intimate contact, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.

People with monkeypox sometimes develop a flu-like illness with fever, fatigue, and enlarged lymph nodes followed by a characteristic rash. In other instances, people just develop a rash with or without swollen lymph nodes, which can occur in localized areas, such as the genitals and/or around the anus. People usually develop monkeypox 7 to 14 days (and up to 21 days) after being exposed.

PCPH encourages the following individuals to call and seek guidance from their medical provider:

• Recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported and you have symptoms of monkeypox, especially if you have a rash or lesions. You can find a list of the countries where monkeypox has been reported on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/world-map.html

• People who have symptoms of monkeypox, particularly the characteristic rash or lesions

• Contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case

Healthcare providers should continue to maintain vigilance and consult with their infection prevention support or Pottawattamie County Public Health with any questions or concerns.

