First Responders Day celebrated at Bellevue Berry Farm on Sunday

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — First responders from across the metro were at Bellevue Berry Farm Sunday afternoon for a special event thanking them for their service to the community.

The event, which the First Responders Foundation organized, hoped to give first responders and their families a day of fun and relaxing activities as well as a free meal.

"In today's culture, we know law enforcement has taken a big hit. Just a lot of hurt in those communities and the world in general, but you know what, the end of the day, you call 9-11, they're coming for you and coming to help you and save you or your loved ones. If we could respect them on that, and that alone, it would mean a lot to them," said Jason Workman with the First Responders Foundation.

The First Responders Foundation is dedicated to honoring all first responders, veterans, and all their family members.

They offer a variety of services and events throughout the year.

