First stop of the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour to be Omaha's CHI Health Center

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach. An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday, Oct. 30 concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin.
Jon Bon Jovi
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 07, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Bon Jovi band announced that it will kick off the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.

The tour is being produced by Live Nation and will open in Omaha on April 1 and is currently scheduled out until April 30 where it will end up in Nashville.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale next Friday at 10 a.m. while JBJ Experience member presale tickets will open on Jan. 11.

The band is expected to perform new music in addition to the hits that earned the band Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognition. The Bon Jovi band's career spans more than 30 years, with concerts in over 50 countries and more than $1 billion in ticket sales in the last decade, per a press release from the band.

The band is behind some of the backbone hits of classic rock including Livin' On a Prayer, Bad Medicine, You Give Love a Bad Name and It's My Life.

