First Street Food Tour in Midtown Crossing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time, foodies got a taste of something new at Midtown Crossing, as it hosted its first ever street food tour.

The event, at Turner Park, featured six local restaurants with specialized menus that were just for Saturday, Amanda Lustgraaf said. The restaurants hoped to highlight different takes on traditional street food and offered small bites, savory samples at a special price.

The Food Bank for the Heartland was in partnership with Midtown Crossing for the event to collect non-perishable food items while people enjoyed their unique street foods.

"It is only through partnerships like this that we can truly make a difference in our community," said Stephanie Sullivan, communications and media relations manager with Food Bank for the Heartland. "The only way we're going to overcome the hunger crisis we're facing is if the community works together to make a lasting impact."

If you want to donate or volunteer, you can visit foodbankheartland.org to find more information.

