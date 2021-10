OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With cooler temperatures coming, you might not consider this car wash weather.

But those who do will get more than just a clean car at Russell Speeder's near 118th and Dodge.

3 News Now photojournalist Wade Lux gives us a look at the area's first Tunnel of Terror Car Wash, which is running through Oct. 30.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.