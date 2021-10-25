Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

First woman enlisted infantry soldier in Iowa National Guard

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/ASSOCIATED PRESS
File: Iowa National Guard members stand on top of a levee that was built to hold back floodwaters from the Missouri River, Thursday, June 16, 2011, in Hamburg, Iowa. The water level continues to rise and officials say that it should crest sometime later this week. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Missouri River Flooding
Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:40:10-04

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny resident and Iowa State University student has become the first woman enlisted infantry soldier in the Iowa National Guard.

The Guard says Pfc. Taylor Patterson returned from basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia last month and is with Company C, 168th Infantry.

It's been five years since the U.S. Army opened combat arms positions to women. An infantry soldier must complete a 22-week training stint, where they learn skills ranging from squad tactics to close-quarter combat training.

Patterson says she succeeded in the training with the help of her drill sergeants and to prove that she could do it.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018