Five finalists announced for federal judge position in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District has provided five names for the governor’s consideration for appointment in Omaha.

The candidates include “Grant A. Forsberg, Jeffrey J. Lux, Korey T. Taylor, and Jeffrey P. Welch—all of Omaha—and Molly B. Keane of Elkhorn.”

