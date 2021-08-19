Watch
Five finalists announced for federal judge position in Omaha

Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 13:00:49-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the office of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District has provided five names for the governor’s consideration for appointment in Omaha.

The candidates include “Grant A. Forsberg, Jeffrey J. Lux, Korey T. Taylor, and Jeffrey P. Welch—all of Omaha—and Molly B. Keane of Elkhorn.”

