Five million diapers have been handed out to help families in need in the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Diaper Bank has been giving out diapers to families in need for several years. So far, they have distributed five million diapers.

A mother of four received the fifth million diaper at the Heart Ministry Center in north Omaha. She said she's very appreciative of the donation. And the financial burden that would be taken off her shoulders. She hopes that she can use the extra money to buy something nice for her kids.

Through the diaper bank, families receive 60-80 diapers for each child per month, depending on the size. The supply lasts until the child turns three.

The diaper bank works with partnering organizations like the ministry center, to distribute the diapers to families who need them.

"It's a breath of relief for moms who are able to diaper that baby," said Tegan Reed, executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank. "It's reducing stress. It's allowing that family to come together and pay other bills. A diaper is so much more than just a diaper. We're really happy to give a healthy start to our youngest Nebraskans."

Families can visit any of the diaper bank's partnering agencies. They are listed online at nebraskadiaperbank.org.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.