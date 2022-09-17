Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors for academic performance

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Five Nebraska schools got a special honor on Friday, including one here in Omaha.

Skutt Catholic High is one of five "National Blue Ribbon" schools.

The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

Here is a full list of the schools that were chosen:

Johnson-Brock Public Schools , Johnson-Brock Public School District in Johnson.

, Johnson-Brock Public School District in Johnson. Adams Elementary School , Lincoln Public School District in Lincoln.

, Lincoln Public School District in Lincoln. Humann Elementary School , Lincoln Public School District in Lincoln.

, Lincoln Public School District in Lincoln. Westside Elementary School , Norfolk Public School District in Norfolk.

, Norfolk Public School District in Norfolk. Skutt Catholic High School, Archdiocese of Omaha in Omaha.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with the five Nebraska schools that have earned this achievement,” said Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt. “Through focused work and determination these schools have provided excellent learning environments, despite a number of challenges, to help their students strive to be their best.”

