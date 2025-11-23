Five-year-old boy injured in North Omaha shooting

A 5-year-old boy was shot in north Omaha Sunday, according to police.

The shooting happened on North 14th Street. The boy's parents walked him into Creighton University Medical Center, where he was treated for one gunshot wound.

Police said the boy's injuries are non-life threatening as they investigate the incident.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.