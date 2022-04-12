Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Elwood Fire Dept. Chief Darren Krull

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull, who died in a car crash on April 7 on the way to a fire in Edison.

“Susanne and I were heartbroken to receive news of the passing of Fire Chief Krull,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss. The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great. As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, April 13.



