NSP: Volunteer fire chief in central Nebraska killed in crash while responding to large fire

ARRAPAHOE, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 283 Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. The crash happened during a response to the large fire southeast of Elwood, a village in central Nebraska. Both vehicles involved were assisting in the fire response.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m., when a Ford Expedition, driven by Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris, with passenger Darren Krull, Chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, was struck head-on by a truck hauling water.

Chief Krull, 54, of Elwood, passed away at the scene. Norris, 40, of Holdrege, was transported to the hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries. He was then transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney in stable condition. He has since been transferred to a hospital in Omaha. He remains in stable condition as of this morning, according to the NSP release.

The driver of the water truck, Andries Van Aswegan, 28, of Arapahoe, was not injured in the crash. The state patrol says that fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions on the roadway at the time of the crash.

“Our hearts are with all involved in this tragic crash, as well as those affected by the fire,” said Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc. “Please keep the firefighters, farmers, emergency managers, law enforcement officers, volunteers, and all others involved in this fire response in your thoughts today.”

