Flanagan Lake Trail to be closed for 1 year due to Omaha Public Works project

Posted at 3:54 PM, Aug 31, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A section of the Flanagan Lake Trail will be closed for a year starting on Sept. 5. This is due to a project by the Omaha Public Works Department.

Read the press release below:

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, a section of the Flanagan Lake Trail from the southwest side of the dam to Ida Street will be closed to all trail users so that the Omaha Public Works Department can undertake the installation of an interceptor sewer along the west side of the lake.

The trail will be closed for one year and will reopen on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Questions about the project and trail closure should be directed to the City of Omaha Public Works - Sewer Maintenance Division at 402-444-5332.

