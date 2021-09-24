Flatwater Lake in Valley: 2021 Street of Dreams home tour

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — Street of Dreams is the metro area’s premier home tour event. This year, Flatwater Lake in Valley is on display with seven fully furnished, luxury homes ready to see.

The event opened a few weeks ago, so we were wondering, what's stopping guests in their tracks this year?

3 News Now photojournalist Clay Kush has the top three, wow-worthy features from one home.

“When I first walk into a space I just feel, how would someone want to live in this space? People are really looking for comfort at home right now. They really want to use their home right now differently. Each space is really important so they can feel comfortable with their family and friends entertaining,” said Shawn Falcone, Street of Dreams designer.

“Out here, living on the lake, indoor-outdoor connectivity is very important. As you can see, the kitchen has a great view of the lake. When you're outside entertaining you're close to the kitchen still but you've got your grill, you've got your outdoor entertaining area, you've got your fire pit, your stamped the concrete patio — everything really close,” said Tim Lowndes of Charles Thomas Homes.

“This was integrated into the family room area so you're not separated from family and friends when they're over,” said Falcone. “How this primary suite looks with this wood wall, that we've integrated with a custom-build with a carpenter, and it's just amazing."

Street of Dreams is open until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Sunday from Noon to 8 p.m.

