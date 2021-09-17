Float spa giving back to veterans, active military

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A spa in west Omaha is giving veterans and active military members a free way to relax on the 11th of each month.

True REST Float Spa features zero gravity sensory deprivation pods that make guests feel totally weightless.

They’re filled with a special solution of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt.

Employees said there’s an assortment of benefits to float therapy including relief from pain and stress.

“One of our first owners was an active military vet. So that’s our way of honoring the founder and how we discovered float therapy, doing our part to give back and honor those who serve for us everyday," said store manager Ashley Mayne.

The spa is located in Lakeside Plaza at 2522 S 171st Ct.

Call 402-991-9899 or visit their website to make an appointment.

