Florence Mill farmers market opens back up following pandemic closure

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday was the grand reopening of the Florence Mill farmers market.

Last year, the market was closed due to the pandemic, but on Sunday, many gathered to do some shopping.

Linda Meigs, the owner of Florence Mill, said she was excited to bring together history, art, agriculture and offer the community a variety of things to experience.

“There's so many things...I have tie dye which is really fun, I have jewelry makers, I have potters, wood workers, I have a lot of creative people and I have a lot of creative vendors, I have a fermenter here,” said Florence Mille Owner Linda Meigs.

The market will be open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can visit it from now until the end of September.

