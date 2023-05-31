Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swings through Council Bluffs as he begins presidential bid

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the 2024 presidential hopeful, was in Council Bluffs on Wednesday afternoon.

He hosted a "Great American Comeback" event with his wife Casey at The Grass Wagon.

DeSantis discussed leadership and pointed toward legislation similar to our state legislatures in Iowa and Nebraska. This includes an abortion bill, a constitutional carry bill, and universal school choice.

“If you look at what we've done in Florida, all these major issues that we've all wanted dealt with for so many years, and we talk about as Republicans and conservatives, and we've taken all those ideas and we've actually turned those into concrete victories,” said DeSantis.

He returns to Iowa on Saturday for Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride fundraiser in Des Moines.

