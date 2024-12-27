Flying soon? Terminal changes at OMA beginning Jan. 6

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Airport Authority is laying out what it describes as "the biggest impact on travelers thus far" through a multi-year renovation and expansion of Eppley Airfield.



The first phase of the Terminal Split, impacting Level 1 in the Terminal, begins January 6, 2025.

Though the terminal will be split in two, travelers can still move between the South Terminal and North Terminal using Level 2.

However, in mid-February, the entire central portion of the Terminal, including Level 2, will be closed. Navigating between South and North then will require using Terminal Drive walkways and the South Garage lower level.

The new Central Pavilion opens in 2027.

Additional information, including the plan for interim concessions, is below.

The following statement from the Omaha Airport Authority was released December 27, 2024.

"As the year draws to a close, the Omaha Airport Authority reflects on a year filled with milestones, while preparing for significant changes to the Eppley Airfield terminal in 2025.

Looking Back on 2024

This year marked a historic moment for Eppley Airfield with the groundbreaking of the $950 million Build OMA Terminal Modernization Program. Supported by years of planning, every phase of the Terminal Modernization Program enables the airport for the growth needed to meet the needs of the traveling public while enhancing their travel experience.

Adding to the momentum this year, Eppley Airfield passenger traffic continued to increase and is anticipated to set a new annual record, when passenger numbers are finalized next month. The record level of passenger activity continues to demonstrate the need for an expanded, modernized terminal.

“Build OMA is truly a transformative program that will not only meet the needs of the traveling public and help accommodate growth like we saw this year but position the airport for future growth in the decades to come,” said Dave Roth, Chief Executive Officer for the Omaha Airport Authority.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The new year will bring more changes and opportunities as Eppley Airfield enters the next phase of its modernization and expansion.

Terminal Split

After the winter holiday travel rush ends, Build OMA will enter a phase of construction that will create the biggest impact on travelers thus far. In early 2025, Eppley Airfield’s terminal will be split into two separate terminals, enabling construction on major parts of the project, including the Central Pavilion, where the future centralized security checkpoint and terminal concessions will be located.

On Jan. 6, 2025, the first phase of the Terminal Split will begin with the closure of the central portion of Level 1 in the Terminal. During this phase, travelers will still be able to walk between the South Terminal and North Terminal using Level 2. Travelers can expect updated wayfinding to help them navigate the closed areas.

A month later, in mid-February, the entire central portion of the Terminal, including Level 2, will be closed for construction. Until the new Central Pavilion opens in 2027, Eppley Airfield will operate with two, separated terminals. During this time, travelers who need to navigate between the South Terminal and North Terminal will use the Terminal Drive walkways and lower level of the South Garage to traverse between the two ends of the Terminal.

Find Your Way at OMA

As Eppley Airfield enters this new phase of construction, travelers are encouraged to use Find Your Way at OMA options to assist in navigating the airport:

• Passenger Assistance: Staff is available throughout the terminal to answer questions and guide travelers to their destination.

• Enhanced Wayfinding Signage: Clear, strategically placed signs and graphics will help travelers navigate the new terminal layout.

• Online Updates: BuildOMA.com and FlyOMA.com will provide the most up-to-date information on the airport, including construction updates.

Interim Concessions

On Jan. 1, the airport will transition to new interim concession offerings for travelers. Post-security dining options will operate with new vendors and expanded menus. Pre-security areas will offer convenient grab-and-go options and coffee. The full rollout of the previously announced concessions program will occur in 2027 and 2028.

While 2025 promises to be a year of transition, it also represents a pivotal step toward the expansion and renovation of Eppley Airfield.

“We appreciate the patience of our travelers and the community as work continues to build a better travel experience,” Roth said. “The needs of the traveling public are behind everything we’re doing with this program. We will remain focused on those needs during this period of construction and with the future terminal experience. The transformation taking place at Eppley Airfield will make it the best airport in the Midwest.'"

