Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fontenelle Forest trails are closing for managed deer hunt

items.[0].image.alt
SCRIPPS
deer.jpg
Posted at 12:18 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 13:18:39-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fontenelle Forest will be closing its trails for a managed deer hunt starting on Mon, Dec. 6.

This will remain in place until Thurs, Dec 9. They are asking the public to follow all signage and closures during these times.

The Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, Raptor Woodland Refuge, and Neale Woods will be open. For general information or questions, call 402-731-3140.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018