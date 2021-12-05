Fontenelle Forest trails are closing for managed deer hunt

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fontenelle Forest will be closing its trails for a managed deer hunt starting on Mon, Dec. 6.

This will remain in place until Thurs, Dec 9. They are asking the public to follow all signage and closures during these times.

The Fontenelle Forest Nature Center, Raptor Woodland Refuge, and Neale Woods will be open. For general information or questions, call 402-731-3140.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.