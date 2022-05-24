Fontenelle Forest's TreeRush Adventures now open daily with new additions

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A local outdoor favorite is beginning to return to full force with new additions to take it up another notch.

TreeRush Adventures is a high ropes course just north of the Fontenelle Forest Nature Center that suspends over 6 acres of woodland.

This year, a brand new zip line course called Screech Owl allows visitors to fly through the trees.

TreeRush Adventures is now open daily throughout the summer.

3 News Now reporter Zach Williamson and chief meteorologist Mark Stitz spent their Tuesday morning there.

Visit this website for more information.



