Fontenelle Forrest reopening after storm damage

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Fontenelle Forest took a big hit after the storm a week and a half ago, and after closing for a few days, the Nature Center and trails have been open since the weekend.

It was initially a mess, with 15 trees on the boardwalk alone that needed to be cut up and moved before they could even evaluate the rest of the trails.

Camp Wa-kon-da and the wetlands area are currently closed to the public while crews use machinery to remove large cottonwood trees.

While much of the park is now open, Director of Stewardship and Research Michelle Foss says that visitors should still be on the lookout for falling debris.

"There's still things falling so just be careful," she said. "There's still damaged, weakened trees."

Foss says several railings on the boardwalk were also down, with one section of the boardwalk completely smashed.

She hopes the rest of the trails will open by the end of next week.

