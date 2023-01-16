Food Bank For The Heartland honors Dr. King with donation event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are usually plenty of closures in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but Food Bank For The Heartland decided to open instead.

It opened its volunteer center for a morning of service. Folks were breaking down food items to be given to families and stuffing backpacks for distribution to more than 250 area schools.

The food bank is normally closed on Mondays, but on this one, they're open to recognizing King's role in the civil rights movement.

“What we have today is people from several different organizations throughout our community coming together and working together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King and serving our most vulnerable neighbors in need. And we think there's no better way to honor him,” said Stephanie Sullivan, communications and media relations manager.

The food bank says volunteers donated almost 33,000 hours last year. but they're always looking for more help.

